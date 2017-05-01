FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late on Monday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A potent cold front arrives late on Monday bringing the risk of strong to severe storms to our area.

Most of the daylight hours on Monday will be dry, with unseasonably warm temperatures and just a few showers. The timing of the storms is mainly after sunset, arriving into the Pee Dee around 8 pm. Areas inland will see the greatest risk of severe weather between 8 and 11 pm tonight, with the risk increasing closer to the Grand Strand by midnight.

We're currently under a slight risk of severe weather, mainly for the threat of strong, damaging winds as the storms move through. The ingredients aren't in place for a widespread severe weather outbreak but heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds will all be possible. We'll watch the rain and storms quickly come to an end by sunrise on Tuesday.

Outside of the storms today, it will still be very breezy! We'll see wind gusts upwards of 35 mph through the evening. This will create hazardous conditions at the beach today with a moderate risk of rip currents and a strong longshore current. The winds will not be as breezy into Tuesday.

