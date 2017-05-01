Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

The incident happened about two weeks ago, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the DCSO, in an empty parking lot just outside of Hartsville.

The sheriff suspended both deputies without pay for two days, Lt. Kilgo said. One deputy violated the department’s social media policy, and the other deputy wasn’t doing his job by riding around on a moped; his job is to patrol the Hartsville area.

