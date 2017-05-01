4 arrested for reportedly robbing, beating man after eviction fr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

4 arrested for reportedly robbing, beating man after eviction from motel

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager

Top left: Derrick Easter, top right: Thomas Walters, bottom left: Jonathan Moyer, bottom right: Toni Anderson. (Source: MBPD) Top left: Derrick Easter, top right: Thomas Walters, bottom left: Jonathan Moyer, bottom right: Toni Anderson. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, (WMBF) – Four people were arrested and charged for allegedly robbing and beating a man who was just evicted from the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

According to the police report, the victim fell asleep on the porch of the motel next to his belongings after being evicted. He work up to find people going through his things.

When he saw them walk away with some of his belongings, he followed them. He told police he was knocked to the ground and hit by two of the suspects.   Officials say the victim pulled out a knife to defend himself.

When police found the victim, he appeared to be bleeding from the back of his head, the report states. He seemed to be somewhat disoriented, and may have possibly had a concussion. The victim was treated at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital. 

A witness told police she was sitting in her car when she saw the suspects take things from the victim. She then saw one of the suspects knock the victim to the ground and hit him.

All four of the suspects were arrested nearby area hours later. One of the men had a cut on his leg; he told police he was stabbed in the fight. The arrested suspects were identified as: Derrick Wayne Easter, Jonathan Michael Moyer Jr., Toni Marie Anderson, and Thomas James Walters

The four suspects are each charged with common law robbery.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

