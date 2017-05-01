72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1.

Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

While it’s been a solo trip, Jerry's wife Lori, who is a pilot like him, has been flying a small plane and meeting him every few days to provide support for his journey.

His journey has taken him across 11 states and nine mountain ranges.

So why did Jerry decide to make this trip? Lori said he ran out of items on his bucket list, so he added this one.

After traveling through Pageville, Hartsville and Lake City over the weekend, Fussell biked the last 68-mile leg of the trip from Lake City, down Highway 544 from Conway, then on Highway 17 Business, and ended at Myrtle Beach State Park. He faced significant headwind for the last 20 miles.

