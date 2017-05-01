Officials seek 2 men who fired at Darlington home from moped

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after two men drove up to a Darlington home on a moped and one of them fired a weapon into the home.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Pineville Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, the two men arrived on a moped, and one of them fired a weapon, striking the home several times, the release states. No injuries were reported and no motive has been established.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

