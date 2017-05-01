Officials seek 2 men who fired at Darlington home from moped - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officials seek 2 men who fired at Darlington home from moped

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after two men drove up to a Darlington home on a moped and one of them fired a weapon into the home.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Pineville Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, the two men arrived on a moped, and one of them fired a weapon, striking the home several times, the release states. No injuries were reported and no motive has been established.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:47:13 GMT
    Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    Monday, May 1 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-05-01 16:51:18 GMT
    Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-05-01 15:07:49 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly