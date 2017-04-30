Local family raising money for type one diabetes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local family raising money for type one diabetes

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Horry County (WMBF) - The Eck family is doing what they can to help raise awareness for type one diabetes. The family has been raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation since their daughter was diagnosed three years ago.

According to research from the JDRF, close to 3 million Americans have type 1 diabetes. And around 30,000 children and adults are diagnosed each year. “I would encourage everyone to check every year. This is something that has become very prevalent,” said Brenda Eck. “There’s a lot of kids being diagnosed with this.”

Type 1 diabetes happens when your immune systems destroys cells in your pancreas called beta cells. They’re the ones that make insulin.

 “Your pancreas stops working and you just start going to the bathroom and drinking water a lot,” said 7-year-old Lynden Eck.

The Eck family will also hold a diabetes walk at Pelicans Stadium on November 4th.  

