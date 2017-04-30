Report: Woman sleeps while hotel room ransacked

A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the woman looked at her phone before she fell asleep at 2 a.m. Saturday. When she awoke shortly after, her phone was not there anymore and her suitcases were open and her pocketbook had been moved.

The woman told officers she might have left the door ajar and she is a deep sleeper.

