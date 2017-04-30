Georgia man's body found at bottom of S. Carolina waterfall

Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.

Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan says authorities found the body of 57-year-old Bryant Kevin Church of Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday at the bottom of a waterfall at Mill Creek Falls in Table Rock State Park.

Duncan says in a news release Sunday that Church and a friend got separated while they were hiking. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

