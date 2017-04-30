Moped driver dies at hospital after wreck in Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Moped driver dies at hospital after wreck in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man died Sunday morning about 45 minutes after he was involved in a wreck in Surfside Beach.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Kelvin Bagnal, 51, of Surfside Beach, who was driving a moped at the time of the wreck, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at 8:43 a.m. 

Surfside Beach police are investigating the wreck, which took place at 1003 Highway 17 North.

