ATF offers reward for information on Longs murder

A police report says several people reported their houses were shot at early Sunday morning (Source: Amy Lipman)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road April 30. Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest, according to a news release.

“It made me feel kind of bad," said Gary Clark, who lives on Freemont Road. "People you know just get killed like that. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Rainy Valentine, 57, died around 4:30 a.m.

A family member said she found Valentine dead in his living room.

"It’s just sad," Clark said. "I hate it. That’s all I can say."

Clark said he would spend time with Valentine as neighbors and he doesn't know why anyone would do this.

“I would go over there and sit with him and talk with him once in a while," he said. "He was a good friend.”

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, several Freemont Road residents reported someone shooting at their houses.

Two bullet holes were located in one house.

The investigation is ongoing. Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with any information. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

