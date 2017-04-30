UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in Loris club shooting

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club in Loris Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club in Loris Sunday morning. One person died following the incident.

According to Krystal Dotson with HCPD, first responders found several gunshot victims at the P&R Club at 268 North Green Sea Road around 2:30 a.m. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said Laquint Oneil Boyd, 37, of Loris, died at Loris Medical Center at 3:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness told police two men arguing outside the club began shooting at each other. A security guard then began shooting at the men.

The men left in a red Dodge Charger and a silver Nissan Altima. When one of the men fired shots from the window of the Charger, the security guard fired back.

The remaining victims’ conditions are unknown at this time and the investigation continues.

