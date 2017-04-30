SOS Spring Safari event in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of people packed the North Myrtle Beach this week for the Society of Stranders Spring Safari event. Organizers say this is one of the biggest events on the East Coast. Businesses on Main Street have been packed with people all week long. “It kicks off our summer season,” said Kathy Robinson who owns Beach Design Clothing.

Thousands of people travel from all over the country for this Spring Safari event. It happens in North Myrtle Beach once a year at the end of April. The historic week long event is organized by the S-O-S. The group celebrates the lifestyle, music, and dance of the shag.

“We just come dance have fun. we meet a lot of people when we come. And we see old friends we haven’t seen in a while. It’s kind of like a reunion for us,” said David Galloway.

Many businesses on Main Street were severely damaged in Hurricane Matthew. And local business owners say this event is a big help after that hit.

“This is absolutely wonderful for our economy,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor, Marilyn Hatley. “They come twice a year. Usually the spring is longer. It just kicks of the summer for us here in North Myrtle Beach.”

