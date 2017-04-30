SOS Spring Safari event in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SOS Spring Safari event in North Myrtle Beach

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of people packed the North Myrtle Beach this week for the Society of Stranders Spring Safari event. Organizers say this is one of the biggest events on the East Coast. Businesses on Main Street have been packed with people all week long. “It kicks off our summer season,” said Kathy Robinson who owns Beach Design Clothing.

Thousands of people travel from all over the country for this Spring Safari event. It happens in North Myrtle Beach once a year at the end of April. The historic week long event is organized by the S-O-S. The group celebrates the lifestyle, music, and dance of the shag.

 “We just come dance have fun. we meet a lot of people when we come. And we see old friends we haven’t seen in a while. It’s kind of like a reunion for us,” said David Galloway.

Many businesses on Main Street were severely damaged in Hurricane Matthew. And local business owners say this event is a big help after that hit.

 “This is absolutely wonderful for our economy,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor, Marilyn Hatley. “They come twice a year. Usually the spring is longer. It just kicks of the summer for us here in North Myrtle Beach.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:47:13 GMT
    Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    Monday, May 1 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-05-01 16:51:18 GMT
    Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-05-01 15:07:49 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly