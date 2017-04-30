SOS Spring Safari event in North Myrtle Beach

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.More >>
Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.More >>
Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.More >>
Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.More >>
Thousands of people packed the North Myrtle Beach this week for the Society of Stranders Spring Safari event. Organizers say this is one of the biggest events on the East Coast. Businesses on Main Street have been packed with people all week long.More >>
Thousands of people packed the North Myrtle Beach this week for the Society of Stranders Spring Safari event. Organizers say this is one of the biggest events on the East Coast. Businesses on Main Street have been packed with people all week long.More >>
Four people were arrested and charged for allegedly robbing and beating a man who was just evicted from the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. According to the police report, the victim fell asleep on the porch of the motel next to his belongings after being evicted.More >>
Four people were arrested and charged for allegedly robbing and beating a man who was just evicted from the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. According to the police report, the victim fell asleep on the porch of the motel next to his belongings after being evicted.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>