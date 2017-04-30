TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of Highway 17 reopen after North Myrtle Beach crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after crews extricated one of them from a car involved in a wreck in North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. (Source: NMBFR)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after crews extricated one of them from a car involved in a wreck in North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Highway 17. Crews took an hour to free one person trapped in the car, who was alert and talking throughout.

The car damaged three utility poles before turning over. Santee Cooper responded to assess the poles.

Units with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m. but two northbound lanes of Highway 17 remained closed as of 9 a.m. A news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety stated all lanes reopened at 12:50 p.m.

