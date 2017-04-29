75-year-old Longs man dies weeks after wreck on Highway 9 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

75-year-old Longs man dies weeks after wreck on Highway 9

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 75-year-old Longs man who was in a wreck April died Friday night of his injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Edward Beasley died at Grand Strand Medical Center at 10:31 p.m.

The wreck, investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol, took place at Charter Drive and Highway 9 around 1:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly