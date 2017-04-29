3 Myrtle Beach restaurants rank among best brunch spots in SC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 Myrtle Beach restaurants rank among best brunch spots in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three restaurants in Myrtle Beach prove brunch is the best meal of the day, cracking a top-10 list of best brunch spots in South Carolina.

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery, located at 3301 North Kings Highway, is the second-best brunch spot in SC, citing the house specialty – waffles. The cinnamon roll waffle comes highly recommended.

Tupelo Honey Café’s Myrtle Beach location is at 3042 Howard Avenue, though the Greenville location made the list at number three. The menu features apple cider pancakes.

Eggs Up Grill came in at number four, with two locations in Myrtle Beach – 3630 Walton Drive and 1289 38th Avenue North - and other locations in North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Conway. You’ll go bananas for the Pancakes Banana Foster.

Below is the full list:

  1. Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, Charleston
  2. Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery, Myrtle Beach
  3. Tupelo Honey Cafe, Greenville
  4. Eggs Up Grill, Myrtle Beach
  5. Hominy Grill, Charleston
  6. The Rarebit, Charleston
  7. Motor Supply Company Bistro, Columbia
  8. Lowcountry Produce Market and Cafe, Beaufort
  9. Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar, Greenville
  10. Five Loaves Cafe, Summerville

