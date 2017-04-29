3 Myrtle Beach restaurants rank among best brunch spots in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three restaurants in Myrtle Beach prove brunch is the best meal of the day, cracking a top-10 list of best brunch spots in South Carolina.

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery, located at 3301 North Kings Highway, is the second-best brunch spot in SC, citing the house specialty – waffles. The cinnamon roll waffle comes highly recommended.

Tupelo Honey Café’s Myrtle Beach location is at 3042 Howard Avenue, though the Greenville location made the list at number three. The menu features apple cider pancakes.

Eggs Up Grill came in at number four, with two locations in Myrtle Beach – 3630 Walton Drive and 1289 38th Avenue North - and other locations in North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Conway. You’ll go bananas for the Pancakes Banana Foster.

Below is the full list:

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, Charleston Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery, Myrtle Beach Tupelo Honey Cafe, Greenville Eggs Up Grill, Myrtle Beach Hominy Grill, Charleston The Rarebit, Charleston Motor Supply Company Bistro, Columbia Lowcountry Produce Market and Cafe, Beaufort Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar, Greenville Five Loaves Cafe, Summerville

