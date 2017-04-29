TRAFFIC ALERT: SOS Parade to cause road closures in North Myrtle Beach

The annual SOS Spring Shag event brings people to North Myrtle Beach for a week of dancing and festivities. (Source: Shagdance.com/parade)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The annual SOS Spring Shag event brings people to North Myrtle Beach for a week of dancing and festivities. Saturday, the SOS Parade will cause some road closures.

According to a news release, Ocean Boulevard will be closed from First Avenue North to Second Avenue South and Main Street will be closed from the Bi-Lo/Kroger entrance to Ocean Boulevard from noon until 4 p.m.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. Drivers should use an alternative route if possible.

