Horry County to begin collecting new 1 percent sales tax on Mond - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County to begin collecting new 1 percent sales tax on Monday

Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

From MyHorryNews:

Be prepared to pay a higher sales tax on Monday. 

That's when Horry County businesses will begin collecting the 1 percent tax for RIDE III, the county's nearly $600 million road-building program. The tax, which voters approved in November, can be collected for up to eight years. 

The sales tax applies to all retail sales, accommodations and prepared food. Groceries, however, are exempt.

RIDE III will pay for improvements to U.S. 501, widening U.S. 701 North near Conway, extending S.C. 31 to the state line and widening Carolina Forest Boulevard, among other projects.

Horry officials have already begun some of the preliminary work for RIDE III because earlier this year county council members pulled money from the last road construction program (RIDE II) to start the designing and permitting phases of the latest one.

County officials will transfer money from RIDE III back to the RIDE II account once the payments from the S.C. Department of Revenue begin arriving this fall.

County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the county is already finalizing agreements for civil engineering services for widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard and for paving some county dirt roads. RIDE III will eventually pave 100 miles of dirt roads.

The S.C. Department of Transportation, which is managing the projects for state roads, is advertising for design services for the widening of U.S. 701 north, the widening of S.C. 9 East and a utility coordination contract.

A complete list of the RIDE III projects can be found here.

Copyright 2017 MyHorryNews. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:47:13 GMT
    Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)Jerry speaks to WMBF News after finishing his transcontinental journey. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

    A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

    Monday, May 1 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-05-01 16:51:18 GMT
    Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. “The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the UMass.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-05-01 15:07:49 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>

    Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly