First Alert: Summer-like weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Get ready for a weekend full of summer weather.

High pressure will remain parked off the Carolina coast in a very summer-like weather pattern. This will keep warm and increasingly humid weather in place through the weekend.

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures. Readings will only drop into the lower 70s in the Grand Strand and into the upper 60s to near 70 in the Pee Dee.

Saturday will turn out sunny and very warm. After such a warm start to the day, temperatures will quickly climb to near 90 across all the inland areas. The seabreeze will keep a bit of a lid on temperatures near the beach, but readings will still manage to climb into the lower and middle 80s.

More of the same is expected on Sunday with inland temperatures near 90 and temperatures in the 80s at the beach with abundant sunshine.

The forecast remains rain free through the weekend with next risk of a stray shower or storm holding off until Monday.