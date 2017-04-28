Man jailed after using counterfeit bill obtained in drug deal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after he passed a fake $100 bill at a Myrtle Beach Circle K.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, Michael Anthony Ross, 57, tried to buy a few items from the store with the bill that the clerk then found to be fake using a counterfeit marker. The clerk asked Ross if he knew it was fake, to which Ross replied, “No.”

Ross then told police he got the bill in a drug deal the night before.

Ross was arrested on an unrelated warrant and taken to jail.

