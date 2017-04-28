Diver rescued off coast of Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A diver was airlifted to the hospital after a diving accident 10 miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet Friday.

According to Captain Jerry Howerton, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department got the call at about 11:45 a.m. He said at some point the patient went into cardiac arrest, but it is unclear how or why.

MIGC met the commercial diving boat about a mile offshore and helped it back to land, where a United States Coast Guard helicopter took the patient to a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.