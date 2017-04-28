Man charged in connection with several Lumberton robberies

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police served warrants Friday on a man connected to several robberies at Lumberton businesses March 25 and April 19.

According to a Lumberton Police Department news release, Shawn Craig Jones was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and four counts of conspiracy.

Surveillance video and anonymous tips led detectives to suspect Jones after two businesses in Biggs Park Mall were broken into March 25.

Surveillance video, tips from a clerk and tips derived from a Facebook post with the suspects’ photos led detectives to suspect Jones in the armed robberies of the Super 8 Motel and the Dollar General on Fayetteville Road April 19. Both stores were robbed at gunpoint within two hours of each other. Two suspects robbed the Super 8, while one man robbed the Dollar General.

Jones was given a $210,000 secured bond.

