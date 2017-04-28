Lake City police memorialize K9 officer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake City police memorialize K9 officer

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department memorialized K9 Officer Filip, who passed away Tuesday.

According to an LCPD Facebook post, a funeral service was held Thursday at LCPD headquarters.

LCPD thanked Mayor Lovith Anderson, City Administrator Shawn Bell, members of council, city employees and staff, Pee Dee Coalition, LC Housing Authority and friends for emotional support. The post also thanked Carolina Funeral Home, Libby's Flowers and Brown's Memorial for services and donations.

