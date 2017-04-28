Two arrested after bystander injured during shoot out in Lake City mobile home park

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A bystander was shot while two men were shooting at each other outside at a mobile home park in Lake City Thursday night. The two men were later arrested.

Kendrell Williams and Damien Muldrow were shooting at each other at the Coker Mobile Home Park on Morris Street at about 10 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Coker. Williams had a rifle and Muldrow had a handgun.

The victim, a bystander who was outside, was shot in the hand and taken to this hospital. Chief Coker said he is expected to be okay.

Several mobile homes and vehicles were struck by bullets during the shootout, Chief Coker said.

Muldrow was arrested near the scene and Williams was found at his home, which was also near the scene of the shooting. They are both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and more charges are expected, Chief Coker said. At this point, police do not expect any more arrests.

