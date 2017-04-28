Law enforcement posts drop-off locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

In response to the area’s heroin problem, the Horry County Police Department, the Conway Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. (Source: AP Graphics)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In response to the area’s heroin problem, the Horry County Police Department, the Conway Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

According to Krystal Dotson with HCPD, there are nine different drop-off locations for unwanted or expired prescription medication.

The DEA says every year across the nation expired medication plays a huge roll in accidental deaths and poisonings. The drug take back is an initiative proving to be successful for Horry County.

"Since January, at all of our drop-box locations, we have received 120 pounds of prescription drugs. It has been a huge success and we just encourage people to continue to drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs," said Krystal Dotson.

The service is free and anonymous. A list of drop-box locations follows:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office - 430 North Fraser Street Georgetown, SC 29440 (843) 546-5102

Conway City Police Department - 1600 Ninth Ave Conway, SC 29526 (843) 248-1790

Horry County Police Department - Central Precinct 2560 north Main Street Conway, SC 29526 (843) 915-5350

Horry County Police Department - North Precinct 109 North Hwy 57 Little River, SC 29566 (843) 915-5685

Horry County Police Department - South Precinct 9630 Scipio Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 (843) 915-7953

Horry County Police Department - West Precinct 5527 Hwy 9 Green Sea, SC 29545 (843) 915-5351

Myrtle Beach Police Department - 1101 North Oak Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (843) 918-1300

North Myrtle Beach Police Department - 1015 Second Ave South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 (843) 280-5511

Surfside Beach City Police Department - 811 Pine Drive Surfside Beach, SC 29575 (843) 913-6368

CVS at 707 Church Street in Conway

