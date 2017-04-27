FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood advisory in effect this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all beaches of Horry and Georgetown Counties from 8:00 pm through 10:00 PM this evening.

The combination of astronomical high tides and a persistent onshore wind will result in higher than normal tides this evening.

A coastal flood advisory means that minor coastal flooding is possible.

Flood prone areas of Garden City, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet and Cherry Grove will likely see minor flooding around high tide this evening.

Wave run up will likely reach the dunes around high tide this evening especially in areas where dunes were breached or eroded from Hurricane Matthew. Some minor beach erosion will be possible as well.

Another round of minor coastal flooding will be possible with Friday's high tide as well.