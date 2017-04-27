SCDOT to close lanes on US 17 to make repairs on boat ramp in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will close lanes on US 17 in Little River beginning Monday in order to make repairs to the Johnny Causey Boat Ramp.

According to an SCDOT news release, the boat ramp is located under the US 17 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Crews will inspect and make minor, nonstructural repairs to the bridge beams and underside of the bridge deck.

The boat ramp itself is closed to the public for safety reasons until further notice and the lane closures will wrap up Friday, May 5.

