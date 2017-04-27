Myrtle Beach police vehicles line up to reprogram radios - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police vehicles line up to reprogram radios

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department took part in radio reprogramming Thursday morning, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby.

A line of police vehicles could be seen at the police substation at the Market Common. Crosby noted the number of patrol cars out on the streets for calls for service is sufficient.

