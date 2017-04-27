Loris man indicted on drug, gun charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday the indictment by a Federal Grand Jury of a Loris man on gun and drug charges. (Source: Raycom Media)

Brian O’Neal Knox, 32, was charged in a three-count indictment with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The maximum penalty Knox could receive is a fine of $250,000 and/or life imprisonment. The Horry County Police Department and the Horry County ATF Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

