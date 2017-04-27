Police seek man wanted for shoplifting from Conway Walmart

The Horry County Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted for shoplifting from the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue in Conway. (Source: HCPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted for shoplifting from the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue in Conway.

According to a police report, an employee arriving for work at 11:50 a.m. Sunday said there was a white Jaguar in the parking lot involved in a shoplifting incident earlier in the week. The employee then saw a man involved in two other shoplifting incidents pushing a shopping cart full of unbagged merchandise.

When the employee confronted the man, he ran through the parking, got in the passenger side of the Jaguar and fled.

The man is described as standing five feet, six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Contact HCPD with information.

