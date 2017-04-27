Three detained after alleged robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three men were detained pending an investigation after an alleged robbery in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers saw a man, Jentonia Keels, running north on Cassandra Drive around 12:30 a.m. He said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and pointed them out running into the back of Walmart on 17th Avenue South.

When they exited Walmart, one of them, Jacob Clark, told police Keels had tried to rob them. Clark said Keels had approached him asking if he needed drugs when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, and Clark and the other man ran away.

As the investigation continued, none of the parties involved wanted further police action. Keels was taken to jail for an outstanding bench warrant.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.