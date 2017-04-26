UPDATE: Body of man found in abandoned Florence home identified, no foul play suspected

Police on scene where the body was found in Florence. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found last week in an abandoned home in Florence.

According to Florence County Deputy Coroner Thomas "Bo" Myers, the remains were identified as 58-year-old Leon Gray of Florence. An autopsy could not determine the cause of death due to advanced decomposition of the body.

"However, no bodily trauma was noted and no foul play is suspected in Mr. Gray's death," Myers said.

The coroner and crime scene investigators responded to the scene of a body found at an abandoned home on Mullins Street and North Dargan Street in Florence on April 26.

Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt previously said he didn’t know who reported the body or how police found out about it.

