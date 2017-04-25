FIRST ALERT: First 90° of the year on the way for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The storm system responsible for the cloudy, wet and cool weather will continue to gradually pull away from the region and will be replaced by brighter skies and a warm up to near summer like temperatures by the weekend.

Skies will clear through the day on Wednesday with bright sunshine by the afternoon. The added sunshine will result in a much warmer day with temperatures in the upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee.

The sunny skies and warm weather will continue through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

In fact, Friday through Sunday will feature early summer-like weather. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s in the Grand Strand Friday through Sunday. Inland areas will see temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and by Saturday and Sunday, many spots will hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. Humidity levels will start off relatively low but start to creep up a bit by the end of the weekend adding some more mugginess and an even more summer-like feel.