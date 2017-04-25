Tuesday marks 8 years since Brittanee Drexel disappearance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - April 25, 2017 marks 8 years since then-17-year-old Brittanee Drexel disappeared in downtown Myrtle Beach. The most recent developments in the case unfolded just one month ago.

It's believed Drexel was abducted along a stretch of S. Ocean Boulevard on April 25th, 2009 while she walked back to the Bar Harbor Hotel from the Blue Water Resort. Even though years have passed, this case is still on the minds of many.

For years, developments were slim, but in June of last year, investigators said they believed she was dead. The FBI announced they thought she was taken to McClellanville, more than an hour from Myrtle Beach, after being abducted. Then, investigators said, she was held against her will for several days before she was killed and thrown into an alligator pit. That announcement proved the investigation still very active.

In March of this year, investigators searched a property on Foxfire Court in Georgetown County. However, nothing was said on whether the FBI-led search proved fruitful in what they were, or weren't, looking for. Agents did say the search developed new leads.

Supporters of the Drexel family will be holding a memorial event for Brittanee at The Market Common, beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See all previous coverage related to Drexel's disappearance here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.