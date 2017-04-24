FIRST ALERT: Local rivers will rise above flood stage through the week

PEE DEE, SC (WMBF)- Heavy rain will take it's toll on area rivers. A few Pee Dee and Border Belt rivers will rise to moderate flood stage. The river levels lag behind rainfall and are not expected to crest until Wednesday through the weekend.

The NWS has issued river flood warnings for the Black Creek at Quinby, The Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee and the Lumber River in Lumberton until further notice. All rivers are expected to rise to moderate flood stage by mid-week through the weekend. The forecast and impacts for each river are featured the graphics.

The Lumber Near Lumberton.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by late this evening and continue to rise to

near 16.2 feet by tomorrow evening.

* Impact...At 16.0 feet...Flooding worsens in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as

well as along River Road. Flooding also worsens between the Pepsi plant and

the river on the east side of town. In addition, Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown

Road and Noir Street will have flood waters on them.

The Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee.

* Flood stage is 19.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Wednesday morning and continue to

rise to near 23.4 feet by Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

* Impact...At 23.0 feet...Flooding will affect swamp and timberlands while also

disrupting logging operations. Operations will likely cease and equipment not

previously moved will remain trapped. Some farmland will have minor flooding

especially around Britton Neck. The Black Creek At Quinby.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early tomorrow afternoon and continue to

rise to near 13.4 feet by Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood

stage by Saturday morning.

* Impact...At 13.5 feet...Floodwaters begin to affect one mobile home on

Creekside Drive and continue to rise in yards.

