Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man plead guilty on fraud charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Florence man and a Myrtle Beach woman pled guilty in federal court to fraud charges.

Urban O’Shea II, 48 and Madgelyn Kirton, 31 were charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities. A judge accepted their pleas and will impose sentences after he has reviewed the presentence report to be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

O’Shea, Kirton and others were involved the conspiracy from Aug. 2015 through Jan. 2016. They made counterfeit checks stolen from mailboxes in Horry and Georgetown counties. They used the checks to buy merchandise at one chain store, go to another in the chain, and exchange the merchandise for cash.

The maximum penalty for the charges is five years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine.

The case was handled by U.S. Attorney A. Bradley Parham and investigated by agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

