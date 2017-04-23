Myrtle Beach fishing team wins Sixth Annual SC Wahoo Series

A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. (Source: Hooked Soul Fishing Company)

HILTON HEAD, SC (WMBF) – A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16.

According to a Hooked Soul Fishing Company news release, Captain Danny Carey, Jonathon Staton, Lyle Skinner, Chris Greenwall, Katherine Carr and Wally Lee made up the team aboard the vessel Wasted Time, one of 114 teams that competed.

The crew earned the top prize of $20,000 with Wahoos weighing 100.5 and 53 pounds. Their total winnings were around $60,000 and include a new set of Marsh Tacky Carbon Outriggers. They also won grand prizes for wahoo and tuna categories, top lady angler and top senior angler.

The award ceremony was held Saturday at Hilton Head Harbor at 5 p.m.

