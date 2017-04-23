Man arrested after shooting in Marion County

A man was arrested for shooting another man in the ankle in Zion Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested for shooting another man in the ankle in Zion Saturday night.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said Joshua Leggette was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

He awaits a bond hearing at the Marion County Detention Center.

The victim is still in the hospital.

