Police investigate shots fired near Skywheel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man fired a gunshot in Plyler Park, an area frequented by tourists, in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 1000 North Ocean Boulevard at 9:39 p.m. An officer said he noticed a large group of people leaving the park and running north on the beach.

Witnesses described a man wearing either white pants or blue jeans and a white shirt running south on the beach after having fired the gun. Officers found a .45-caliber shell casing in the middle of the park.

No injuries were reported.

