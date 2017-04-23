Motorcyclist dies in wreck in Georgetown County

One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Andrews Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Andrews Saturday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was on Robinson Road around 7 p.m. when it lost control, ran off the right side of the road.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. SCHP is investigating the wreck.

