FIRST ALERT: Rain will slowly taper off

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Steady, heavy rain is beginning to taper off to scattered downpours and that trend will continue through daybreak Tuesday.

Some areas of Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties have seen as much as 5 to 8 inches of rain so far today, with much of the Pee Dee already picking up 1 to 3 inches. Periods of heavy rain will continue through the late evening hours with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. The highest totals will likely be across the northern Pee Dee and areas of Robeson and Scotland Counties where locally up to 4 inches will be possible. The flood threat will be highest tonight across Robeson, Scotland, Marlboro and Dillon Counties.

Lingering showers will be possible early Tuesday but will gradually taper off and end by the early afternoon.

