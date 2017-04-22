Coroner: 51-year-old woman died in North Myrtle Beach wreck

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night. (Source: NMBFR)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night. Troopers on scene confirmed a woman died in the wreck.

According to a news release, all roads in the area were closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol website indicated the wreck took place near Oyster Lane and James Island Avenue at 7:41 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said one driver died and another was taken to the hospital. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the 51-year-old driver who died as Christina Tessier of North Myrtle Beach. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma.

The SCHP MAIT Team and North Myrtle Beach police are investigating the wreck.

E-741, E-721, Truck 714 o/s of 2 Car MVA on Little River Neck Rd in area of Charleston Landing. Road will be closed for extended time. pic.twitter.com/nrqfjcHCgJ — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) April 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.