Coroner: 51-year-old woman died in North Myrtle Beach wreck

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night. (Source: NMBFR) The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night. (Source: NMBFR)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night. Troopers on scene confirmed a woman died in the wreck.

According to a news release, all roads in the area were closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol website indicated the wreck took place near Oyster Lane and James Island Avenue at 7:41 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said one driver died and another was taken to the hospital. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the 51-year-old driver who died as Christina Tessier of North Myrtle Beach. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma.

The SCHP MAIT Team and North Myrtle Beach police are investigating the wreck.

