One taken to hospital after car rolls into creek

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened around 4 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital.

“A man was pulled from the car,” said viewer Amanda Sellers, who submitted video of the scene to WMBF News. “About 30 people worked together to pull the car closer to ground and get the man out before EMS arrived.”

