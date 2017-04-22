Little River man dies after moped wreck

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris G. Fowler said the crash happened at 8:34 a.m. at 869 Highway 17 South. Jack Bryant, 30, was not wearing a helmet. He died of head trauma at Grand Strand Medical Center at 1:58 p.m. Saturday.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating.

