Man who assaulted Darlington police officers during traffic stop turns self in

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.

According to a DPD Facebook post, Lucius Zimmerman, of Darlington, fled in a gold-colored SUV after the assault, which took place on South Main Street.

“Although this could have ended much differently it did not thankfully,” said Chief Daniel Watson. “The lesson to be learned is there's no need for a minor traffic violation to turn into a major incident. Running from the police endangering yourself and the officers can never end to your benefit.”

Neither officer suffered significant injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.