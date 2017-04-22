Shoplifters take over $2,500 in merchandise from Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three men and a woman took merchandise worth around $2,600 from two stores in Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the group entered Palmetto Moon at 8:40 p.m. carrying large bags and walked to the back of the store to a Rainbow sandal display. They worked together to remove various sandals from the stand and conceal them in the bags.

The owner of Palmetto Moon said they were only inside the store two minutes before leaving without paying. The sandals’ value totals about $1,200. The incident was caught on surveillance video, and the suspects were identified as the same group that stole merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

Another report states two men and a woman walked into Victoria’s Secret around 9:30 p.m., grabbed items, shoved them into bags and walked out. The items’ value totaled $1,477.50.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.