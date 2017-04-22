Robeson County jewelry store thief arrested

RED SPRINGS, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Saturday after robbing McNeill Jewelers in Red Springs, NC Thursday morning.

According to the Red Springs Police Department Facebook page, Shawn Jones robbed the store with a small-caliber handgun and fled in a cream-colored Buick Enclave.

An official at the Robeson County Detention Center said Jones was charged with probation violation, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of kidnapping.

Neighboring businesses provided video that helped identify the vehicle. The post said a second arrest is pending.

Jones is held under an $80,000 bond.

McNeill Jewelers is located on East Fourth Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.