Red Cross assists Marion family after house fire

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Marion was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Marion Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.

