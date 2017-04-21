Panera Bread in Florence to celebrate anniversary with event

Panera Bread in Florence will offer some great deals and giveaways for its anniversary April 25. (Source: Panera Bread)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Panera Bread in Florence will offer some great deals and giveaways for its anniversary April 25.

According to a news release, the event will take place at 6:30 a.m. at 100 Woody Jones Boulevard across from Lowes. The first 500 customers to attend to anniversary celebration will receive a free coffee mug and free coffee for two weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday, customers will receive a five-dollar gift card to use with the purchase of any You-Pick-Two meal.

Panera will donate one dollar from every five-dollar gift card redeemed within the first two weeks of the café anniversary to Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity.

Other S.C. Panera Bread locations include Aiken, Bluffton, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Hilton Head Island, Lexington, Myrtle Beach and Summerville.

