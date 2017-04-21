Laurinburg police seek wanted man considered armed and dangerous

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Police in Laurinburg are searching for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to an LPD Facebook post, Everette Larry Campbell, 18, is wanted for discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony inciting a riot, assault by pointing a gun, injury to property and discharging a firearm in the city.

He is described as standing five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Contact Detective Jeremy White at 910-276-3211 with any information.

