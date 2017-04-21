Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he stabbed two people in the Forestbrook area of Horry County Wednesday.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Fountain Point Lane at 6:10 p.m. to find two stabbing victims. One was kneeling next to his mother and the other was briefly holding the knife used in the stabbing. Both were covered in blood, as was the suspect, Nathaniel Winn, who was shirtless.

The victims told police Winn picked up the knife and stabbed them after an argument.

EMS took all three to the hospital.

